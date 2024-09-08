Elijah Burris' 35 carries, 2 TDs help Hampton beat Division II Virginia Union 33-21

HAMPTON, Va. — Elijah Burris carried it 35 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Chris Zellous also rushed for two scores and Hampton beat Division II Virginia Union 33-21 on Saturday.

Hampton trailed 14-12 at halftime and 21-12 after the opening series of the third quarter when Virginia Union went four plays and 78 yards to score a 57-yard touchdown on a pass from RJ Rosales to Reginald Vick Jr.

Hampton answered with 21 unanswered points.

Zellous and Burris both scored from a yard out to help take a 26-21 lead early in the fourth. Burris added a 21-yard scoring run with 3:32 for a two-possession lead.

Zellous completed 14 of 25 passes for 177 yards for Hampton (1-1), which was coming off a 30-28 loss at longtime rival Morgan State. Brennan Ridley caught a team-high six passes for 78 yards.

Jada Byers had 21 carries for 105 yards and two scores for Virginia Union.

The two teams have battled 84 times since the series began in 1906. Virginia Union holds a 42-40-3 margin in the series, but the Pirates won the last matchup 42-28 in 2021. This was only the third meeting since 1994 when Hampton left the CIAA for the MEAC.