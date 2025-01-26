Watch Now
The sixth-seeded Commanders, fresh off an upset of No. 1 seed Detroit, are the underdogs for the third consecutive week in the playoffs. They’ll meet the second-seeded Eagles with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line when the longtime NFC East rivals face off in Philadelphia. Jayden Daniels passed for 258 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Commanders to a 36-33 victory in December over the visiting Eagles. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts was knocked in the first quarter with a concussion, and CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected for taunting. Saquon Barkley rushed for 150 yards and a pair of TDs for the Eagles in that game.
PHILADELPHIA — Saquon Barkley dashed 60 yards for a touchdown on Philadelphia’s first play and finished with 118 yards and three scores, Jalen Hurts rushed for three TDs and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Hurts and the Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, and this time Barkley is along for the ride. The Eagles will play either the Buffalo Bills or former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts, wearing a brace on his left knee, also threw for 246 yards and a touchdown pass and the Eagles had a towel-waving crowd in a frenzy for the NFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

A.J. Brown caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown and the Eagles scored a season high in points to usher the franchise into their fifth Super Bowl.

