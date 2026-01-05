Eagles’ backup plan backfires with 24-17 loss to Commanders that costs them shot at NFC's No. 2 seed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni understood the risks associated with his decision to rest Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and most of the Eagles' key starters with the No. 2 seed in the NFC at stake.

His backup plan backfired in the moment, and the Super Bowl champions will start their postseason defense of the title as the 3 seed.

With Hurts and Barkley on the bench and the Eagles' second-stringers failing to meet the moment, the Washington Commanders got fourth-quarter passing and rushing touchdowns from Josh Johnson and beat Philadelphia 24-17 on Sunday.

“I knew this was an outcome, that these things could happen,” said Sirianni, who has coached the Eagles to two of the last three Super Bowls. “One thing I could guarantee was giving them rest. I couldn't guarantee them anything else. Being healthy and going into the playoffs healthy is a big deal for us.”

The NFC East champion Eagles (11-6) will open the playoffs at home next weekend against San Francisco.

The final outcome of Sirianni's call won't be determined until the Eagles' postseason run is over. Perhaps a physical and mental break — essentially a bye week for the core starters — was what the Eagles needed to gear up for a Super Bowl run.

“I know there will be debate on that,” Sirianni said.

Good call.

The Eagles needed help to earn the No. 2 seed. They had to beat the Commanders and Detroit needed to win at Chicago. Sure enough, the Lions beat the Bears 19-16 to add another gut punch to the Eagles' loss.

With Jayden Daniels shut down and Marcus Mariota dealing with a leg injury, the Commanders (5-12) started Johnson, their 39-year-old third-stringer. Johnson rallied the Commanders from a 17-10 hole with a 2-yard touchdown pass to John Bates and then scored on a 1-yard run with 2:32 left.

With Hurts, Barkley, wide receiver A.J. Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert sitting out, Philadelphia couldn't rally late.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who came out of retirement in midseason to chase another Super Bowl, defended Sirianni's decision.

“It's valuable because you get an extra week to get your body together, especially if you've been dealing with some stuff,” Graham said. “Now it don't matter. We've got to try and go win every game. First one at home, take care of business and on to the next.”

The Eagles had to watch and root — for the Lions, too — like everyone else.

Eagles fans cheered when each Detroit score against Chicago was shown on the videoboard. Sirianni said during the week he also would be scoreboard-watching, though he kept the cheering to his team’s own plays, such as Tanner McKee’s 15-yard TD pass to Grant Calcaterra for a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Commanders, also playing backups in a forgettable season a year after they faced the Eagles in the NFC championship game, refused to roll over and twisted the stomachs of Eagles fans into knots — and got them ready to light up talk radio this week.

“I didn't really think too much about the negatives of it,” Sirianni said.

McKee had been impressive in limited action as Hurts’ backup over the last two seasons but did little to improve his stock in the finale.

He was 21 of 40 for 241 yards with an interception and was sacked on the final drive to end the Eagles' shot at the 2 seed and the possibility of two home playoff games that would come with it.

Jake Moody sent Washington into halftime with a 10-7 lead on a 56-yard field goal.

The Eagles pounced on a fumble in the third quarter and Tank Bigbsy, the sure-handed backup to Barkley, scored for a 14-10 lead. Jake Elliott kicked a 39-yarder for a 17-10 lead.

The Eagles' chances were upended when Kelee Ringo — yes, a backup — was flagged for pass interference to set up Johnson's go-ahead rushing TD.

“I know to the rest of the world, this might not mean nothing,” Johnson said.

In Philly, the game sure meant something — and the hand-wringing will only continue.

1,000 yards for DeVonta Smith

Smith was one of the Eagles regulars who earned snaps, and he topped 1,000 yards receiving for the third time in his career.

Smith entered the game 44 yards shy and exceeded 1,000 yards before the end of the first quarter. He had three catches for 52 yards — including a 27-yarder on his final reception that gave him a team-high 1,008 yards.

Smith was immediately pulled from the game.

“We were safe with him as far as what kind of routes we were running and what he was doing,” Sirianni said.

Brown didn't need to play because he already had 1,003 yards.

Injuries

Eagles: Calcaterra left with an ankle/knee injury. Offensive lineman Brandon Toth was evaluated for a concussion.

Up next

The Commanders are set to have a top-10 pick in the NFL draft.

The Eagles could play two road games — including a divisional-round game at Chicago — if they want to return to the Super Bowl. The Eagles were 3 1/2-point favorites to beat the 49ers, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.