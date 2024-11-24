Murphy, Pancol combine for 3 TD plays as Duke beats Virginia Tech 31-28

DURHAM, N.C. — Maalik Murphy’s three touchdown passes to Eli Pancol helped Duke overcome his three interceptions in a 31-28 win over slumping Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Pancol racked up a career-best 188 yards receiving on five catches and Duke (8-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had only nine first downs until the last four minutes, held on for its second victory in a row.

“So many momentum shifts, so many mistakes,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said. “We certainly didn’t play our best. But ultimately, we were resilient. … I don’t know if anybody would confuse that with excellence, but we were successful.”

Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 84 yards and a late touchdown, but the Hokies (5-6, 3-4) lost their third consecutive game.

With quarterback Kyron Drones out with an injury, Virginia Tech used Collin Schlee as the starter before he exited with a first-half injury. Schlee threw for one touchdown, while William Watson III fired for 146 yards and reached the end zone on a two-point conversion run for the game’s final points with 9:19 to play.

Duke overcame four turnovers. The Blue Devils had the ball at Virginia Tech’s 16-yard line with a first down before Star Thomas fumbled, with the Hokies taking over with 1:44 remaining. They didn’t pick up a first down.

Duke led 14-0 led less than 6½ minutes into the game. Murphy’s 86-yard connection with Pancol came on the team’s first snap, and they hooked up for a 77-yard TD play on the next possession.

“You couldn’t have scripted it any better,” Diaz said.

Virginia Tech scored 17 straight points, with Schlee’s 65-yard pass play to Ali Jennings providing the team’s first points. Ayden Greene had a 21-yard TD run. Jennings posted 158 yards receiving.

“Just didn’t do enough things to contribute to winning,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “We gave them a head start. … We didn’t make them earn it early in the game like we needed to.”

Soak it in

Pancol, in his sixth year in the program, sat out last year with an injury. This was his Senior Night. “It felt like a dream come true,” he said.

Pancol eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second time this season and third time in his career. After the game, he lingered longer than others before heading to the locker room. “I didn’t want to leave the field,” he said.

Shake it off

It was the second time in a three-game stretch that Murphy had three TD throws and three pick-offs.

“It’s hard to be a quarterback to throw three picks and have to come back out the second half and lead a touchdown drive to start the third quarter,” Diaz said.

The takeaway

Virginia Tech: The Hokies remain a victory shy of bowl eligibility with one game remaining. They had three possessions with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final eight minutes but managed only 20 yards combined on those series.

Duke: The Blue Devils had enough big plays, but the rushing attack has pretty much been abandoned until a couple of late drives. The defense that had been so stout for portions of the season had some holes, but the unit buckled up down the stretch and ended up with eight sacks. The only blemish on Duke’s 5-1 home record is an overtime loss to SMU.

Up next

Virginia Tech: at home Saturday vs. Virginia

Duke: Saturday at Wake Forest