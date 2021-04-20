Duke forward Henry Coleman III to transfer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman forward Henry Coleman III says he plans to transfer. The school announced Coleman’s decision Tuesday. That came after the 6-foot-7 forward out of Richmond, Virginia, saw a limited role last season by averaging 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5 minutes per game. Coleman played spot minutes in each of the final 11 games for Duke, which missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. Duke’s frontcourt next year will build around 7-footer Mark Williams and touted national recruit Paolo Banchero.

