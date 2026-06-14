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Douglas Freeman girls tennis wins 6th straight Class 5 state championship

The Mavericks defeated Great Bridge 5-3 to claim their sixth consecutive Class 5 state championship, capping a remarkable season for national coach of the year Larry Parpart.
Douglas Freeman's girls tennis team claimed its sixth consecutive Class 5 state championship Saturday with a 5-3 win over Great Bridge. The title capped a remarkable season for head coach Larry Parpart, who was named National Coach of the Year earlier this year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Douglas Freeman girls tennis wins 6th straight Class 5 state championship
Douglas Freeman girls tennis wins 6th straight Class 5 state championship
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Douglas Freeman's girls tennis team claimed its sixth consecutive Class 5 state championship Saturday with a 5-3 win over Great Bridge.

The title capped a remarkable season for head coach Larry Parpart, who was named National Coach of the Year earlier this year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Congratulations!

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