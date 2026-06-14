Douglas Freeman girls tennis wins 6th straight Class 5 state championship

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Douglas Freeman's girls tennis team claimed its sixth consecutive Class 5 state championship Saturday with a 5-3 win over Great Bridge.

The title capped a remarkable season for head coach Larry Parpart, who was named National Coach of the Year earlier this year by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Congratulations!

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