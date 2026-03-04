Dayton defeats Richmond 65-60

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery led Dayton with 15 points and Jordan Derkack secured the victory on a jump shot with 39 seconds remaining as the Flyers took down Richmond 65-60 on Tuesday.

Montgomery added seven rebounds for the Flyers (21-9, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amael L'Etang had 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Derkack shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Flyers picked up their sixth straight win.

AJ Lopez finished with 15 points for the Spiders (15-15, 5-12). Richmond also got 11 points from Jaden Daughtry. Mike Walz finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Montgomery scored 10 points in the first half for Dayton, who led 40-32 at halftime. Derkack put up 10 points in the second half for Dayton, including the game-winning shot in the final minute.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.