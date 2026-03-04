Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Dayton defeats Richmond 65-60

Dayton defeats Richmond 65-60
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery led Dayton with 15 points and Jordan Derkack secured the victory on a jump shot with 39 seconds remaining as the Flyers took down Richmond 65-60 on Tuesday.

Montgomery added seven rebounds for the Flyers (21-9, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amael L'Etang had 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Derkack shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Flyers picked up their sixth straight win.

AJ Lopez finished with 15 points for the Spiders (15-15, 5-12). Richmond also got 11 points from Jaden Daughtry. Mike Walz finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Montgomery scored 10 points in the first half for Dayton, who led 40-32 at halftime. Derkack put up 10 points in the second half for Dayton, including the game-winning shot in the final minute.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster