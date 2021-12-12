Watch
Sports

Actions

Dallas Cowboys bring benches to Washington, rivalry heats up

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Mark Tenally
Dallas Cowboys' benches are seen on the sideline prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Cowboys Washington Football
Posted at 5:45 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 17:45:14-05

LANDOVER, Md. — The visiting sideline at Washington has a familiar home look for the Dallas Cowboys.

After getting word from other teams that the sideline benches at FedEx Field were in major need of an upgrade, the Cowboys brought their own for this showdown game.

The Cowboys rented four benches from a private vendor. When they arrived at the stadium Sunday, they were already decked out in Cowboys logos and wordmarks.

The Cowboys heard from the Seahawks, who recently played against Washington on a Monday night and had complaints that the heated benches were malfunctioning.

Cowboys fans made up more than half of the crowd at FedEx Field.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.