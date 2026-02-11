Cosby High's Molly Garner, Gabrriel Whaley are Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congratulations to Cosby High School's Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week, Molly Garner and Gabrriel Whaley.

Molly Garner is a first team All Region Lacrosse player and second team All Region field hockey player. Molly carries a 4.82 GPA and is ninth in her class. She is a member of the National Art Honor Society, and was named the Photo One student of the year.

Gabrriel Whaley came to Cosby from Germany before his sophomore year. The three-sport athlete for the Titans has a 3.9 GPA with AP honors and dual enrollment courses. Gabrriel holds leadership roles at his church and is described by his coaches as a natural leader and role model.

Each week, CBS 6 will profile two students from each high school in Chesterfield County selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Year presented by 804 Travel. It is a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

Student-athletes were nominated based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development. One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex. More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.



