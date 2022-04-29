Watch
Commanders select WR Dotson 16th after trading down in draft

Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. Dotson is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Posted at 6:46 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 06:46:12-04

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick in the NFL draft after trading down in the first round.

Dotson gives the new quarterback Carson Wentz another target and provides the Commanders offense with a slot receiver to pair with top wideout Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

Washington got a third- and a fourth-round pick from New Orleans to move down from 11 to 16. The Saints moved up to take Ohio State receiver Chris Olave.

The trade allows Ron Rivera to recoup some assets after giving up a third-round pick to acquire Wentz.

The Commanders have two picks Friday night, one each in the second and third round.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
