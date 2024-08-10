Jayden Daniels impressive in his only drive in Commanders' 20-17 preseason-opening loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jayden Daniels showed up for his first NFL game for Washington wearing a throwback Doug Williams jersey.

Then, the No. 2 overall pick went out and played like the potential franchise quarterback the Commanders hope he’ll be in his only series in a 20-17 preseason-opening loss to the New York Jets on Saturday.

“Before I left, it was in my closet,” Daniels said with a smile while again wearing Williams' No. 17 Washington jersey. “Hey, what better way to have my debut, first game than represent Doug and what he did for this organization.”

Daniels ran for a touchdown after throwing a perfectly placed deep pass for his first NFL completion to get Washington into New York territory. He surely made a nice first impression on Williams, the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl while with Washington in January 1988 and currently a senior advisor with the team.

"I feel like it just gives everybody confidence moving forward, obviously not just me,” Daniels said.

The former LSU star and most of the Commanders' starters on offense played just the opening series against Jets backups — and the young QB kept it going on his second pass when he connected with Dyami Brown for 42 yards along the right sideline on third-and-6 from Washington's 34.

Coach Dan Quinn said Daniels actually checked out of a shorter play on his own before throwing deep.

“I think he wanted to ask for forgiveness and not permission,” Quinn said. “And then (he) throws an absolute dime to Dyami over the top. ... He went ahead and buzzed the tower. It was a really cool play.”

On third-and-3 from the Jets 5, Daniels handed to Austin Ekeler, who went up the middle for a gain of 3 that was confirmed by a virtual measurement. The NFL is testing Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology to measure line to gain instead of the traditional chain gang during some preseason games.

Daniels faked a handoff to Ekeler on third-and-goal, took off to his right on a keeper and scampered untouched 3 yards into the end zone to give the Commanders a 7-0 lead with 8:39 left in the opening quarter. He then found his mother in the stands behind Washington's sideline and tossed her his first TD ball.

“It was awesome,” Daniels said. “Obviously, she was very excited. I was just happy to get my first touchdown and throw it to her, so I know she's happy. I've got to fight her to get the ball back now.”

Daniels and most of Washington's projected starters were done after that 11-play, 70-yard drive. Daniels was 2 of 3 for 45 yards with three third-down conversions before being replaced by Marcus Mariota.

“Jayden, I thought had just a real command of things,” Quinn said. “It was a great first day for him.”

The Jets, who rested nearly all their starters including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, got the win on Austin Seibert's 37-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining.

With New York trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, rookie Andrew Peasley — in after two possessions for Tyrod Taylor — connected with Jason Brownlee for a 12-yard touchdown.

Marcus Wiley gave the Commanders a 17-10 lead early in the fourth with a 1-yard run.

Israel Abanikanda tied it at 17 with a 2-yard TD run with 7:09 left. The score was set up by Brandon Smith's diving 37-yard catch on a pretty throw from Adrian Martinez.

“Both those young quarterbacks, I thought they both did a great job,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said.

John Munson/AP Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is congratulated by teammate Tyler Biadasz (63) after scoring during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in East Rutherford. N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

STATS

Mariota had a 6-yard completion on his only throw in his one possession. Jeff Driskel played the rest of the first half, going 5 of 10 for 73 yards and running for 23 yards on three carries before rookie Sam Hartman took over. Driskel returned when Hartman left late in the fourth quarter as trainers looked at his right shoulder on the sideline. ... Peasley was 8 of 11 for 73 yards and the TD pass to Brownlee. He was replaced in the third quarter by Martinez, the UFL season and championship game MVP for Birmingham. He was 6 of 10 for 104 yards.

RESTING RODGERS

Rodgers won't play in either of the Jets' first two preseason games and Saleh previously said his inclination is to sit him for the finale against the Giants on Aug. 24 — but that plan hasn't been finalized.

The 40-year-old quarterback, who's healthy after tearing his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap last season, was in sweats on the sideline and wore a headset while listening to the Jets' play calling. As a precaution, Saleh sat Rodgers from participating in the team's joint practice with the Commanders in rainy conditions Thursday.

New York's only projected offensive starter to play against Washington was center Joe Tippmann, who has had some issues with shotgun snaps in training camp.

INJURIES

Commanders: Quinn said rookie LT Brandon Coleman, who didn't play, is week to week with a shoulder/pectoral injury. ... There was no immediate word on Hartman's injury. ... CB Noah Igbinoghene headed to the locker room with an undisclosed injury late in the game.

Jets: LB Jimmy Ciarlo left late in the third with a knee injury and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Commanders: At Miami on Aug. 17.

Jets: At Carolina on Aug. 17.