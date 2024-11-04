Matoaca, Varina, and Huguenot top CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 11 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Matoaca (16) 9-0 212 (1) 2. Varina (1) 7-1 191 (2) 3. Huguenot (5) 9-0 181 (3) 4. Dinwiddie 8-1 155 (5) 5. Highland Springs 6-3 121 (4) 6. Glen Allen 8-1 114 (6) 7. Thomas Jefferson 9-0 91 (7) 8. Benedictine 7-3 52 (10) 9. Armstrong 8-1 31 (8) 10. Midlothian 7-2 22 (9)

Others receiving votes: Manchester (15), Hermitage (8), Trinity Episcopal (6), Hanover (5), L.C. Bird (4), St. Christopher's (2), Hopewell (1), Louisa (1)