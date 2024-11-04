Matoaca, Varina, and Huguenot top CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 11 of the 2024 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Matoaca (16)
|9-0 212
|(1)
|2. Varina (1)
|7-1 191
|(2)
|3. Huguenot (5)
|9-0 181
|(3)
|4. Dinwiddie
|8-1 155
|(5)
|5. Highland Springs
|6-3 121
|(4)
|6. Glen Allen
|8-1 114
|(6)
|7. Thomas Jefferson
|9-0 91
|(7)
|8. Benedictine
|7-3 52
|(10)
|9. Armstrong
|8-1 31
|(8)
|10. Midlothian
|7-2 22
|(9)
Others receiving votes: Manchester (15), Hermitage (8), Trinity Episcopal (6), Hanover (5), L.C. Bird (4), St. Christopher's (2), Hopewell (1), Louisa (1)