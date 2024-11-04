Watch Now
Matoaca, Varina, and Huguenot top CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 11 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Matoaca (16)9-0 212(1)
2. Varina (1)7-1 191(2)
3. Huguenot (5)9-0 181(3)
4. Dinwiddie8-1 155(5)
5. Highland Springs6-3 121(4)
6. Glen Allen8-1 114(6)
7. Thomas Jefferson9-0 91(7)
8. Benedictine7-3 52(10)
9. Armstrong8-1 31(8)
10. Midlothian7-2 22(9)

Others receiving votes: Manchester (15), Hermitage (8), Trinity Episcopal (6), Hanover (5), L.C. Bird (4), St. Christopher's (2), Hopewell (1), Louisa (1)

