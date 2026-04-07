Chesterfield unveils 7 new baseball and softball fields at Rockwood Park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County officially opened seven new baseball and softball fields at Rockwood Park Monday night.

The hybrid models can be used for either sport. It is the first facility in the county to have turf infields and grass outfields.

Rockwood is Chesterfield's oldest park, and its 171 acres include these seven fields plus other game courts.

Chesterfield is also building a new baseball stadium at the Diamonds at Ironbridge in Daniel Park and renovating four other fields at Horner Park.

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