Charley Taylor, Washington Hall of Fame receiver, dead at 80

AP Photo, File<br/>
FILE - Charley Taylor, wide receiver for the Washington Redskins, poses for a photo, date and location not known. Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career with Washington as the NFL's career receptions leader, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. He was 80. The Commanders said Taylor died at an assisted-living facility in Northern Virginia. The cause of death wasn't announced. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 22:15:34-05

WASHINGTON — Charley Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career with Washington as the NFL’s career receptions leader, died Saturday. He was 80.

The Commanders said Taylor died at an assisted-living facility in Virginia. The cause of death wasn’t announced.

FILE - Washington Redskins' Charley Taylor (42) juggles a 34-yard pass from quarterback Sonny Jurgensen as he crosses the goal line with a third-quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 6, 1968, in Washington. In pursuit is Eagles' Al Nelson (26). Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career with Washington as the NFL's career receptions leader, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. He was 80. The Commanders said Taylor died at an assisted-living facility in Northern Virginia. The cause of death wasn't announced. (AP Photo, File)

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Taylor finished with 649 catches for 9,110 yards in 165 regular-season games.

Jerry Rice now holds the catches mark at 1,549, with Taylor down to 67th on the list.

Taylor was Washington’s receivers coach from 1981 through 1993, helping the team win three Super Bowls. Taylor starred in high school in Grand Prairie, Texas.

At Arizona State, he played halfback and defensive back and also pitched and played third base.

Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
