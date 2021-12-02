Watch
UVA head football coach to step down after upcoming bowl game

Nell Redmond/AP
FILE - Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall answers a question during an NCAA college football news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C., in this Wednesday, July 21, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 17:30:53-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- University of Virginia's Head Football Coach announced on Thursday that he will step down from his position following the team's upcoming bowl game.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall is in his sixth season at UVA.

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program. He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives.

Mendenhall has led the Cavaliers to a 36-28 record, including a 6-6 record this season. This season marks the fifth consecutive one that UVA is bowl eligible during his tenure as coach.

Virginia is expected to receive a post-season bowl invitation on Sunday.

