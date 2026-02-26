Meadowbrook High's Kyjah Smith, Brayden Arline are Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congratulations to Meadowbrook High School's Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week, Brayden Arline and Kyjah Smith.

Kyjah Smith is a starter for both the Monarchs Volleyball and Softball teams, and was an All-Region honorable mention in softball. She has a 4.1 GPA and is her class secretary and historian. She also volunteers to distribute care bags to the homeless in her area.

Brayden Arline is a four-year varsity basketball player with a 3.8 GPA. He volunteers at his local food bank, tutors students at Falling Creek Elementary and helps out at youth sports camps. He's singled out for his positive attitude and leadership.

Each week, CBS 6 will profile two students from each high school in Chesterfield County selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Year presented by 804 Travel. It is a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

Student-athletes were nominated based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development. One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex. More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.



Sponsor Information: 804 Travel is a Richmond-based sports travel company dedicated to efficient travel logistics for families and sports teams on the East Coast. Built on 25+ years of hotel development and ownership excellence through our partnership with SINA Hospitality, 804 Travel brings the warmth of family service to the needs of sports travel. Because when your athletes step onto the field, you should know your family is being taken care of.