Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner named 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year

WASHINGTON — Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner was named the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year at the NFL Honors Awards on Thursday night.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is the NFL's most prestigious honor, and recognizes a player for their talent on the field and commitment to philanthropy.

Wagner, a four-time nominee for the honor, was recognized for creating the FAST54 Phenia Mae Fund, named in honor of his mother, who died in 2012 at age 47, about three years after suffering a stroke.

The FAST54 Phenia Mae fund helps stroke patients and also promotes stroke education.

Wagner honored his father and his late mother in his acceptance speech.

"My dad was right there and helping me out a lot. He was kind of the silent person in my corner that doesn't get the love that he always deserves, so I want to take this time to thank him, too," he said. "I cannot be up here and not talk about my mom. She is and will ever be my rock. She's the reason why I'm standing up here. She's the person who had confidence in me when I didn't even have it in myself."

Along with the recognition, Wagner will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. He is the first Washington player to be named Man of the Year since Darrell Green in 1996.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.