If you can't run a marathon, why not walk it?

Sportsbackers has introduced a marathon walkers training team for those who want to go at a slower pace. Watch the full Beyond the Roster report tonight.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:31:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. — It may not be part of everyone's bucket list, but have you ever wanted to finish a marathon?

Running 26 miles may seem like your personal version of climbing of Mount Everest, but what if you didn't have to run?

Bill Draper has spent the last four decades running marathons, but three years ago an injury slowed him down — literally.

Not wanting to break his streak of completing Richmond marathons, Draper decided to walk the course and he found others doing the same thing.

So this year...the Sportsbackers have a training team specifically for those who plan to go at a slower pace.

If you know someone Lane should feature, email him at beyondtheroster@wtvr.com



Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.