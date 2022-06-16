If you can't run a marathon, why not walk it?

RICHMOND, Va. — It may not be part of everyone's bucket list, but have you ever wanted to finish a marathon?

Running 26 miles may seem like your personal version of climbing of Mount Everest, but what if you didn't have to run?

Bill Draper has spent the last four decades running marathons, but three years ago an injury slowed him down — literally.

Not wanting to break his streak of completing Richmond marathons, Draper decided to walk the course and he found others doing the same thing.

So this year...the Sportsbackers have a training team specifically for those who plan to go at a slower pace.