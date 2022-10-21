For the Richmond Kickers, Terzaghi and Bolanos translate to success both on and off the field

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Kickers boast a dynamic duo that helped propel the soccer club into the USL League One Playoffs.

Forward Emiliano Terzaghi won his third straight Golden Boot Award in 2022 as the league's leading scorer.

Winger Jonny Bolanos set a new league record for assists, many of which set up Terzaghi to score.

"It's great to have them both here," Kickers Head Coach Darren Sawatzky said.

Terzaghi said his success can be traced back to Bolanos.

"In order that I can score so many goals, I need someone like Jonny to help assist and do all the things that are more complicated to make that final cross and make it easy for myself to get that final tap in," Terzaghi said through a translator.

Sharing the ball comes naturally to Bolanos.

"I always liked being that person making the final pass," he said. "It's funny to see that translating even now on the wing. I'll still create those attacking opportunities to score goals myself but it's also a great feeling to get on the end of a cross and especially assist someone like Emi."

Sawatzky said he believed Bolanos has been the best winger in the league all season. He called his player one of the hardest workers on the Kickers.

"After practice [he's] out working with me and my assistant almost every day," Sawatzky said. "He comes in and asks for extra video. There are guys here that aren't playing that don't do that."

Bolanos and Terzaghi have played together for the past three seasons. Over the seasons, they have developed a rapport on the field that has allowed the Kickers to win its first league title in nine years.

But Bolanos doesn't just assist his teammate on the field, he also has had some of his biggest assists off the field.

"In the very beginning when I got here and when he got here He was imperative. He and Gigo, my trainer, those two guys did all the translating," Sawatzky said.

Growing up in South Florida with a Colombian father, Bolanos speaks both English and Spanish. When players like Terzaghi first came to Richmond, Bolanos was one of their most important links to the new team and new surroundings.

"We had a great connection off the field that translated on the field," Terzaghi said. "Every year it's been getting better and that's what you're able to see now with it being three years now."

"It's not only helped me on the field with other guys that maybe only speak Spanish as their first language but just to create connections off the field," Bolanos added. "The connection that we have, being able to speak Spanish has made us grow closer together."

And that could be a big reason the Kickers bring home a championship.

Jonny and Emi are really close, first by necessity and now by friendship," Sawatzky said.

"I think we've done the hardest thing, which is to win the regular season and secure two playoff games at home," Terzaghi said. "But we have a big task at hand still with two playoff games we know we want to win and bring a trophy home to Richmond."

The Kickers are schedule to compete in the USL League One Semifinal match on October 29 at 6 p.m. at City Stadium in Richmond.