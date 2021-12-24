Former Varina football player leads team to first state championship

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- When he was a player at Varina, Marcus Lewis went to the state title game twice without winning the school's first championship.

When he was named head coach of the Blue Devils, he made fixing that his number one priority.

The Blue Devils became masters of winning close games. All but one of their playoff games came down to a last possession.

The team raced out to a big lead against Broad Run only to win by a touchdown. As the rains fell, the spirits soared as the state title came back to Route Five for the first time ever.

The team won their first title with a final score of 28-21.