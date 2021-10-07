Big-time players can come from smalltown Virginia. Just ask Cameron Seldon.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- U.S. Route 360 will take you all the way to the Chesapeake Bay. Before that, you'll go through Northumberland County. Population: just over 12,000.

Not exactly a hotbed of activity.

"Be with your family, friends, and loved ones. There's not too much out in public to do and places to go. But being with your friends and family makes up for that in a small town like this," Aaron Lewis said.

Lewis knows.

He's a Northumberland native who graduated from high school just eight years ago and has since returned to coach football at his Alma mater.

His current players have seemingly embraced the pace of small-town living to the point where they only have a few activities outside of school and practice.

"Workout and go to the gym. And just eat. I love to eat."

Cameron Seldon is the Indians' jack of all trades — playing both offense and defense — and endlessly working to get better.

Every day after football practice, Seldon heads straight to the gym. The team's best player is also their hardest worker.

"Kids really gravitate towards Cam because of the way he conducts himself. His energy is great to be around and his work ethic, like he pointed out, after every practice he's going to the local Y to work out and a lot of kids are following him and doing the same thing," Lewis said. "It makes my job easier when I'm doing something else or helping another kid, it's like having another coach on the field."

"I try to make everyone around me better. Strive to help them do what I did. They always ask me 'How do you do it? You never let anything get into your head.' I just tell them they have to keep working hard and one day, they'll get the same thing I get," Seldon said.

WTVR

And what he gets is attention. Plenty of it.

Even though Northumberland plays in the smallest classification of schools in Virginia, Seldon is getting interest from some of the biggest programs in college football.

According to recruiting websites, he already has scholarship offers from the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Michigan, Maryland, and Syracuse, among others.

None of those programs have made their way to the Northern Neck, but they like what they've seen online.

"I don't really let it get to me. There's no pressure. Some people get nervous. I just go with the flow," said Seldon.

"It's a huge deal because it opens doors, not just for kids in Northumberland, but for kids across the Northern Neck," said Lewis. "When I played here, it was kinda not possible. But the way social media is built now, it shows the kids that it is possible if you do the work in the classroom and on the football field."

Seldon started to get an idea of how good he was when he scored 10 touchdowns in one game playing for his AAU team. He played on the varsity as a true freshman, which is where he first faced adversity both on and off the field.

WTVR

"He hasn't always been this player. His freshman year was kind of tough, just being a freshman and new to the varsity level," said Lewis. "After that happened, it was like a switch. I really can't explain it. It really hit home to him. That's what really motivated him to do what he's doing now."

"I work hard. I do everything with a passion and I do it for a reason. I have a why," said Seldon.

Seldon's "why" stems from the memory of his cousin, Jernaja Smith, who died tragically in a car crash a couple of years ago.

Cameron and Jernaja were close, grew up together, and he now strives to make her proud by listening to her voice inside his head every time he steps on the field.

"Keep her up here. She's with me every time I'm on the field," Seldon said. "She used to tell me just keep working hard, and never let anybody hold you back."

"The sky is the limit for that kid. I honestly think we could be sitting here 10 years from now watching him on Sundays and making plays like he's doing now," said Lewis. "He is a special, lifetime talent, and I'm glad he's at Northumberland."