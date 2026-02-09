Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Barry Wilburn, Super Bowl-winning defensive back for Washington, dead at 62

Super Bowl XXII
Lenny Ignelzi/AP
FILE - Washington Redskins, now Washington Commanders, cornerback Barry Wilburn (45) tries to stop Denver Broncos Ricky Nattiel (84) from scoring during the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 22 football game, Jan. 31, 1988, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)
Super Bowl XXII
Posted

WASHINGTON — Barry Wilburn, who led the NFL in interceptions in 1987 and won a Super Bowl with Washington that same season, has died. He was 62.

The Commanders announced his death Sunday. Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee, citing Wilburn's family, reported that he was the victim of a house fire early Friday.

Born Dec. 9, 1963, Wilburn played in college at Mississippi before being drafted by Washington in 1985. He had nine of his 20 career regular-season interceptions in 1987, playing in the same defensive backfield as Hall of Famer Darrell Green.

When Washington beat Denver 42-10 in that season's Super Bowl, Wilburn intercepted two passes in that game. After five seasons with Washington, he played for the Cleveland Browns in 1992 and later was with the Philadelphia Eagles for a couple of seasons.

