Bailey's 22 help Richmond defeat La Salle 82-65

Led by Dji Bailey's 22 points, the Richmond Spiders defeated the La Salle Explorers 82-65 on Saturday. The Spiders improved to 17-6 with the win and the Explorers fell to 11-13.
Posted at 8:16 PM, Feb 10, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — Dji Bailey's 22 points helped Richmond defeat La Salle 82-65 on Saturday.

Bailey also contributed seven rebounds for the Spiders (17-6, 9-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isaiah Bigelow scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Jordan King shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Khalil Brantley led the way for the Explorers (11-13, 2-9) with 22 points and two steals. Daeshon Shepherd added 12 points for La Salle. In addition, Jhamir Brickus finished with 12 points and four assists.

Led by eight first-half points from Neal Quinn, Richmond carried a 36-27 lead into the break. Richmond took the lead for what would be the final time on Bigelow's 3-pointer with 9:39 remaining in the second half.

