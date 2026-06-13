Atlee wins 1st girls soccer state title in program history with 4-0 shutout of Heritage

LEESBURG, Va. -- Atlee claimed the first girls soccer state championship in program history with a 4-0 shutout of Heritage of Leesburg in the Class 4 state final Saturday.

Brooklyn Reid got the Raiders on the board with a stunning shot from about 35 yards out that found the right corner for the game's first goal.

Atlee extended its lead in the second half. In the 53rd minute, Lauren Woolard fired a shot from near the top of the circle into the net to make it 2-0.

About 10 minutes later, Sadie Ericson — who scored the game-winning goal in Friday's state semifinal win over Woodgrove — delivered again, putting a perfect shot into the far right corner to push the lead to 3-0.

Atlee added one more goal to complete the 4-0 shutout and capture the program's first girls soccer state title.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.