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Atlee Raiders win National Guard Cup for 3rd straight year

Atlee Raiders win National Guard Cup for 3rd straight year
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HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Atlee Raiders are the only school in the 804 area code honored with a National Guard Cup by the Virginia High School League this year.

The award is a year-round compilation of athletic results from all teams and seasons. Atlee won the Class 4 crown for the third straight year, powered by a state championship from the girls soccer team and a runner-up finish from the baseball team.

Hanover finished fourth and Varina came in ninth — the only other area schools to crack the top 10 in Class 4.

In Class 5, Midlothian and Glen Allen finished second and third, respectively. Maggie Walker earned a top-5 finish in Class 3.

Cosby was the highest-finishing area school in Class 6, coming in seventh.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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