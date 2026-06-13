Atlee walks off Jefferson Forest 3-2 to reach Class 4 baseball final

LOUDOUN, Va. -- Atlee's baseball team is headed to the Class 4 state championship game after a walk-off 3-2 win over Jefferson Forest in the state semifinals Friday.

With the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Raiders loaded the bases for Cooper Molloy. He grounded the ball to the left side, and the shortstop's throw to third on the force attempt sailed wide of the bag, allowing the winning run to score.

Atlee will face Woodgrove in the Class 4 state final.

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