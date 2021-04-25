ARCA's Lancaster taken to hospital after crash at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. -- ARCA driver Derrick Lancaster was placed on a ventilator at an area hospital and suffered burns after an accident when his car caught fire Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, according to his wife.

Elizabeth Nunley Lancaster posted on social media that the 48-year-old driver from Christiansburg, Virginia, would be on the ventilator for at least 48 hours as doctors assessed damage to his lungs.

Derrick Lancaster's wife posted on social media that he is on ventilator as they check for lung damage. He has 2nd and 3rd degree burns on his arm, neck and face. No broken bones nor bleeding. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 24, 2021

She said Lancaster had second- and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck and his face.

Elizabeth Lancaster said there were no broken bones or bleeding.