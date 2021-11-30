Watch
AP: Va. Tech finalizing deal with Penn State DC Pry

Barry Reeger/AP
Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry gestures during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 10:41:07-05

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement.

Pry has been with Penn State since 2014, first as co-defensive coordinator before becoming the sole defensive coordinator in 2016.

Penn State has ranked in the top five in defense in the Big Ten every season since he has been there.

Justin Fuente left Virginia Tech earlier this month after he went 43-31 in six seasons with the Hokies.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
