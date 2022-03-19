Watch
Sports

Actions

Alex Walsh helps Virginia keep pace for 2nd straight title

Lia Thomas
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas holds the fifth-place trophy after the 200 freestyle final at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships Friday, March 18, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Thomas finished tied for fifth place. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Lia Thomas
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 14:14:51-04

ATLANTA — Virginia sophomore Alex Walsh and junior Kate Douglass each won an individual title to help the Cavaliers build on their commanding lead at the NCAA swimming and diving championships.

Virginia, going for its second straight national title, has 386.5 points — 110.5 ahead of second-place Stanford. Texas is third with 257.

Walsh cruised to the win in the 400-yard medley with a personal best time of 3:57.25 as Virginia picked up 54 points in the event with junior Ella Nelson third and freshman Emma Weyant fourth. It was Walsh’s second individual title of the meet.

Douglass followed with a win in the 100-yard butterfly to set an American record at 49.04.

The Virginia relay group of Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Alex Walsh and Douglass won the 400-yard medley relay.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.