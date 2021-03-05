Affidavit: Man found Tiger Woods unconscious after SUV crash

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — A court document says a man found Tiger Woods unconscious after his SUV crashed in Southern California.

The document obtained Friday was written by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy seeking a search warrant to obtain data from the SUV's event recorder.

The man lives nearby, heard the crash last week, and walked to the SUV.

He told deputies Woods would not respond to questions.

The first deputy on the scene has said Woods was able to talk to him and answer basic questions.

Authorities have said Woods later told deputies he didn't remember driving or how the crash occurred.

According to The Associated Press, news of Woods being unconscious after the crash had not been disclosed previously by law enforcement.

On Wednesday, law enforcement executed a search warrant for the data recorder on Woods' 2021 Hyundai GV80

Last week, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods' accident was "purely an accident."