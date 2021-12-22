Watch
ACC revises forfeit policy for called-off league games

AP Photo/David Zalubowski<br/>
Workers load cars onto a storage cart after an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Colorado was canceled two hours before tipoff, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 2:32 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 14:32:56-05

The Atlantic Coast Conference is changing its rescheduling policy to avoid assigning forfeits for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.

League athletics directors unanimously supported the change announced Wednesday.

The decision comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increase in cancellations and postponements nationally.

Games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible.

If those games can’t be rescheduled, they will be a “no contest” that doesn’t affect a team’s record.

The change is retroactive, so it will remove recent forfeits for the Boston College men’s basketball team and the Miami women’s basketball team.

