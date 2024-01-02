Snow expected for millions in the Northeast as storm brews

So far, there hasn't been a ton of snow this winter, but that is about to change for tens of millions in the Northeast as the U.S. gets ready for a snowy weekend ahead.

A big storm is rolling across the country, starting with rain, wind and snow on the West Coast and getting stronger as it moves east.

The Alberta Clipper, a storm from central Canada carrying snow across the Great Lakes and the Northeast on New Year's Day, only left a light dusting of snow, and while most of the region has been without substantial snowfall for quite some time, this is about to change in the coming days.

Following its journey through the southern Rockies and southern Plains on Thursday and Friday, the storm is expected to strengthen across the Southeast into early Saturday, drawing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is expected to move from the southeastern U.S. to the mid-Atlantic Coast, bringing snow from south to north. According to AccuWeather's map below, Buffalo, Boston, New York, Detroit, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C., will have snow this weekend.

The exact amount of snow accumulation will depend on the storm's track and strength, but these areas are expected to get a few inches of snow on the ground.

New York City hasn't experienced a substantial snowstorm in nearly two years, dating back to Feb.16, 2022. Philadelphia's wait has been even longer since Jan. 29, 2022, and Washington, D.C., since Jan. 16, 2022. Meanwhile, Boston did see some snow last February.

This year's lack of snow is bad for winter businesses and events. Warmer temperatures mean less snow. New York and Hartford, Connecticut, only got a tiny bit of snow so far, much less than usual for this time of year. Portland, Maine, should have had a lot more snow by now, but it's only had a bit over half an inch so far.

