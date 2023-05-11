Royal Caribbean passenger charged with hiding camera in bathroom

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger has been charged for allegedly hiding a camera in a public bathroom and secretly recording more than 150 people, including minors.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation says Jeremy Froias was arrested last week in Puerto Rico and charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Froias boarded the Harmony of the Seas ship in Miami on April 29 for a weeklong cruise. A day after the ship departed, Froias allegedly installed a hidden Wi-Fi camera above the door inside a public restroom in a section of the wall that had been removed for repairs. One day after that, another passenger on board noticed the hidden camera and notified the ship's crew.

After the camera was seized by security, a memory card was found containing several hours of video files. Investigators said the footage showed Froias hiding the camera in the bathroom and aiming the lens toward the toilet. There was also video of more than 150 people, including at least 40 children, who had come into the bathroom to use the toilet or change in or out of swimsuits, according to court documents.

"These videos depicted the minors' naked genitals and buttocks," the affidavit says. "Some of these minors appeared to be as young as four or five years old."

Froias was interviewed by cruise personnel who said he admitted to placing the hidden camera in the bathroom and realized it had been discovered after he was unable to find it. Froias and the camera were ultimately handed over to law enforcement in Puerto Rico.

The FBI says it is seeking to identify potential victims aboard the cruise ship and has urged anyone who believes they or their child may have been exploited to fill out this form.

