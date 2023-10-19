Rep. Jim Jordan will not immediately pursue another House speaker vote

Rep. Jim Jordan's immediate plans to gain the House speaker position are on hold.

A source familiar with Jordan's plans confirmed to Scripps News that the Ohio Republican will attempt to empower Rep. Patrick McHenry as House speaker pro tempore.

During that time, Jordan will reportedly attempt to secure more votes to become the speaker of the House.

Jordan failed to secure the 217 votes needed to obtain the leadership position on two occasions. On Tuesday, he was short 20 votes and on Wednesday he was short 22 votes.

The House was thrown into chaos after Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his job after fellow Republicans filed a motion to vacate on Oct. 2. Rep. Matt Gaetz was upset that McCarthy joined Democrats to pass a temporary resolution to keep the government open.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

