Wedding vendors overwhelmed with business boom from lifted restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. -- Since the lift of COVID-19 restrictions across the Commonwealth, there's been a boom in wedding planning -- and vendors have said they're starting to get overwhelmed.

Some planners are even reporting they've pushed bookings to 2023.

One factor contributing to the surge in bookings for next year are the couples who had a small wedding early in the pandemic and now want a bigger one with family and friends.

One wedding planner said most availability is for right now due to many people canceling weddings for this summer before the roll-out of the vaccine.

"Maybe push up your timeline a little bit because I've got these amazing dates and we're putting them on sale, and it was because of that fear, that fear factor really caused a lot of folks to jump the gun prematurely," she said. "I don't blame them, you know, things were looking a little bleak and they were nervous. And now everything's open."

Other things she said to consider if you're having trouble booking vendors is to avoid booking on Saturdays. Other days of the week are less popular and don't get booked as fast.

You should also consider an off-month. The summer and fall see the highest demand.