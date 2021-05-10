Over a dozen small businesses in Richmond area receive Verizon grants

RICHMOND, Va. -- Verizon is helping out small businesses struggling to stay afloat across the country and in the Commonwealth.

More than a dozen local businesses have received a $10,000 grant from Verizon.

It was a welcome boost during the pandemic, when many of the small businesses have been struggling to make ends meet.

Verizon specifically chose the nonprofit LISC and donated millions to be distributed across the country to small businesses.

One of those small businesses was The Village Children and Family Services.

Owner Lekesha Broussard said her mental health agency has seen an increase in clients during the pandemic because so many people are feeling the mental health toll. The Verizon grant made a big impact on her business.

Verizon also launched small business days in honor of small business week, offering complimentary personalized tech evaluations tailored for small businesses.

The goal is to help them get the technology and tools they need to jumpstart their mobile communications, connectivity and security.

So far this year, more than 900 small businesses across the country have received the $10,000 grants. Small businesses interested in applying can get details at Lisc.org.