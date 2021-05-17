Training available to help restaurant, hotel workers rebound

RICHMOND, Va. -- Free hospitality training is being made available to restaurant and hotel workers in an effort to help them rebound post-COVID-19 pandemic. The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association (VRLTA) made the training available through a grant.

"The courses offer restaurant and hotel workers an opportunity to enhance their skills to become more valuable to their current employer and more marketable to future employers,” Jim Wilson, VRLTA’s Vice President of Education and Workforce Development, said. "The training offers basics on COVID, food handling, and guest services, plus additional options such as the Certified Restaurant Professional and other designations, courses in preventing sexual harassment and understanding unconscious bias, and training related to allergens and serving alcohol."

You can register here.

The training is available for people in the following cities and counties: