Here's how Petersburg plans to keep students safe when they return to classrooms

PETERSBURG, Va. -- After a year of virtual learning, some Petersburg students will return to in-person learning over the next few weeks.

March 17, 2021 - 750 pre-K thru 5th-grade students will return to classrooms

April 12, 2021 - 700 - 800 middle and high school students will return to classrooms

"We know that for many of our students, in-person instruction is vitally important," Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent Petersburg Schools said. "It's our job to lower the risk."

With the help of CARES Federal Funds, each Petersburg school building will use a layered approach to protect students and staff.

A UV machine will be utilized at each school.

"It's going to be used daily to ensure that those rays are able to get at any of the viruses that needs to be taken care of," Pitre-Martins said.

Schools will also disinfect common areas daily and enforce social distancing.

"We also have student-appropriate masks, for different age groups," Pitre-Martin said. "We have the Face Recognition Temperature Scanner, it also checks to see you have a mask on when you come in."

Dr. Pitre-Martin said it was important for families to know the school system has worked hard to make in-person learning as safe as possible.

While all the in-person learning slots of elementary school students have been filled, parents of middle and high school students could still sign their children up for in-person learning by contacting their child's school.