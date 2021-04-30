Henrico creates Virtual Academy for students thriving at home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- When most Henrico students head back to school for in-person learning this Fall, some will continue learning from home.

Henrico Schools created the Henrico Virtual Academy for students (K-12) who have found virtual learning works better for them.

"For some students, virtual learning offers the flexibility, individualized environment, and focus they need to reach new heights," Henrico Schools wrote in an email to families about the newly-created academy. "Students at the academy will attend classes virtually using a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning."

The Henrico Virtual Academy is available to any Henrico County student.

An application window is open May 7 - 21.

Students who are accepted into the Virtual Academy will enroll for the entire year but will have the option of going back to in-person learning the following year.

Click for information about the Henrico Virtual Academy.