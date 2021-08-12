Richmond church, nonprofits prepare nearly 600 backpacks for students

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond church is partnering with 14 different local nonprofits to help prepare students at two Richmond Public Schools with the supplies they need before they head back to the classroom.

RVA Week is put on by Heights Church in Richmond. The week includes serving in 40 projects throughout the city in next three days.

Thier biggest project will be a block party Friday at Ginter Park Elementary School, where they will have nearly 600 backpacks and boxes filled with over 16,000 individual supplies for students to pick through.

Some of those supplies includes binders, notebooks, paper, pencils and more.

"That's going to take some of the stresses off of our families across the city, especially with the challenges of the pandemic, and maybe financial challenges," Octavia Marsh, member of Heights Church Outreach team, said. "And so really, that's just going to help to meet again, those tangible and physical needs."

Some of the organizations that will be reached through RVA Week 2021 include:

• 28:19 Ministries

• American Red Cross

• Fresh Start for Single Mothers

• Habitat for Humanity

• Liberation Church

• Lonesome Dove Equestrian Center

• McShin Foundation

• Mercy Mall

• Northside Outreach Center

• Reinhart House

• Richmond City Public Schools

• United Methodist Family Services

• Virginia Supportive Housing

• Wings of Hope

The block party will be free and open to the public.