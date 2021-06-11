Watch: Gov. Northam announces Return to Earn grant program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Gov. Northam announced a program called Return to Earn on Friday afternoon at the Oceanfront.

Return to Earn will use $3 million in federal funds to pilot the grant program to get people back to work. The program will match cash stipends of up to $500 that businesses can give to new hires to help them transition back to work.

The grant program will target small businesses with 100 or fewer employees that are paying employees at least $15/hour.

Payments of this stipend can be given to the employee in a lump sum when hired or in installments.

Northam added that one in three workers in Virginia have applied for unemployment benefits.

The announcement comes as businesses across the state continue to struggle to find people to fill job openings.

Last month, the Virginia Beach Hotel Association said there is a "staffing crisis" with more than 1,000 job openings at city hotels.

Click here for more coverage on rebounding from the pandemic.