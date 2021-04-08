'Little Hands Virginia' helps families with small children

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond nonprofit that helps new parents with clothes and other items is expanding the area they serve with a new location.

Taylor Keeney is the founder of the Little Hands Virginia, which serves families in the need across the Richmond area who have newborns up to three years old.

"We work with newborn to three years old and making sure that they have everything from diapers and wipes to clothes, pack in place for safe sleeping situations, other baby gear that a child might need," Keeney said.

Keeney said she started the nonprofit in her garage in 2019 and they've recently moved into a 2,000-square-foot space at the shops at Stratford Hill, off Forest Hill Avenue that will allow her and staff to better serve the community.

"It's also nice to have now have 2,000 square feet of storage space for all of our baby stuff here, but also have an office that is centrally-located, easily accessible off a bus line and easy for the community to access," Keeney said.

She said before the pandemic hit, they were helping about 25-35 children a month, but in March they helped 91 children alone.

"The global pandemic created a massive increase in need in the community, and never has there been greater need for basic essentials in the communities," Keeney added.

While things are going well, she said they could use some more help or volunteers.

"We're always looking for delivery items. We do it no contact. You pull up, pop open your trunk, we'll load everything into the trunk. And then the driver takes it to the family's house leaves it at their doorstep, lets us know the delivery has happened and goes on with their day," Keeney said. "So it's super easy to do. It's easy to squeeze in during the day."

Keeney said they also do grab-and-go where people can come grab clothes, take them home to wash and bring them back to help with sorting. They also accept donations, a list of items needed can be found here.

