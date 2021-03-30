COVID-365: Richmond Kickers coach excited to allow more fans into City Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Kickers head coach Darren Sawatzky joined Candace Burns to discuss what the upcoming season will look like for the city's professional soccer team.

Candace Burns

You have to be thrilled about what's about to happen at City Stadium.

Darren Sawatzky

Yeah, we're super excited. You know, last year, we were allowed to have some fans and our front office staff did an amazing job to make sure that everybody stayed safe following protocols. And we're looking to do it again with more people in the stands.

Candace Burns

So you already practice the safety protocols. You already know what to expect and fans know what to expect when they come in through the games.

Darren Sawatzky

We're just so stoked that they were able to come and we didn't have any issues whatsoever. Everybody had a good time. And, you know, now we are up to 2,400 people in the stands and we're ready to pack it in.

Candace Burns

You actually just came here straight from practice. What is the team looking like?

Darren Sawatzky

They're exciting. It's gonna be a really awesome team. You know, we open on April 24. We encourage everybody to come out and pack the stands.

Candace Burns

And how can fans learn more about the season and how to get tickets?

Darren Sawatzky

Yeah, you know, RichmondKickers.com, you can jump on there we have a new promotion called Kickers Plus, it's an awesome opportunity for people to get tickets.