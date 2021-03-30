COVID-365: Pod seating likely for Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. -- When some of Virginia's COVID-19 safety restrictions ease on April 1, more NASCAR fans will be allowed inside Richmond Raceway.

With race weekend just a few weeks away, Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier shared his thoughts on what seating might look like.

"It's 30% [capacity]. So now you've got to look at your venue a lot differently, you know, as a 30% of your venue," Bickmeier said. "And then you got to look at the guidelines that are provided for social distancing. And then you really kind of start trying to figure out the puzzle pieces from there. And you know, pods is a word that we've learned a lot about over the last year seating and pods. We're looking at that same setup because we have to again, to allow for the social distancing that we need."

Race weekend is set for April 17 -18.