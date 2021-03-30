COVID-365: What to expect when the Flying Squirrels return to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some big news given to teams like the flying squirrels this month, some sports teams and outdoor venues learned from Governor Northam that beginning this Thursday, April 1 restrictions will ease and they can increase the capacity to 30% at their facilities.

That means more fans at the Diamond to cheer on the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Squirrels' boss Todd "Parney" Parnell joined Candace Burns to discuss the return of the Squirrels.

Candace Burns

And how are you feeling right now?

Parney

Everybody's got a little extra pep in their step. And it's been a long, hard 13 months. But we're all doing this together. We're getting through it and we're going to be making memories right here at the Diamond starting May 4.

Candace Burns

The fans want to know how they can get into these games. I know there's probably a lot of numbers that you have to work with, people who bought tickets last year, your season ticket holders, and the people who just want to get out and do something finally. Are there enough tickets available?

Parney

It is going to be very hard, Candace. We're working internally here with our staff to get through the season ticket holders. We've had a great coalition with Dennis Bickmeier, Rob Ukrop, Ed McLaughlin, and other sports figures here in Richmond to work on best practices.

Our main goal is to be safe here the Diamond, working on ingress, egress, all that stuff.

So follow our social media channels will have ticket information soon.

Candace Burns

What are you looking forward the most?

Parney

I think just seeing the people. Watching parents hold hands with their kids when they're walking in and people having their Flying Squirrels garb on and just making memories together.

The feeling of community that happens here is real.