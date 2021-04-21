Watch

Amazon to build new center at Richmond Raceway

Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 21, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Amazon announced plans Wednesday to build a robotics fulfillment center at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County, according to a news release from the Governor's office. When it opens in 2022, the center will employ around 1,000 people.

“Amazon continues to demonstrate confidence in Virginia by expanding and reinvesting in our Commonwealth,” Governor Northam said in an email about the Amazon announcement. “As we work to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic, we are grateful for Amazon’s commitment to supporting our communities and providing jobs to thousands of Virginians.”

