Trump holds phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on his 80th birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, during which he congratulated him on his 80th birthday and discussed bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington, according to the Kremlin.

During the conversation, which lasted just under an hour, Trump once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yri Ushakov said.

They also agreed that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Russia again in the near future, Ushakov said. Putin told Trump that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow – an offer that Zelenskyy has consistently rejected.

Trump informed Putin that an agreement in the war between the U.S. and Iran is imminent and may be announced later Sunday, the Kremlin handout said.

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Trump also held a conversation with Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president said Sunday, where he also congratulated the U.S. president on his birthday. “We have had quite a detailed discussion about many key things – peace, surely, was among them,” Zelenskyy said.

“We agreed that we will discuss more during our meeting at the G7 Summit,” he added, referring to the annual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven nations, which is taking place in France this week.

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