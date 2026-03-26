Treasury announces Trump's signature will appear on future US currency

The U.S. Treasury announced Thursday future U.S. paper currency would bear current president Donald Trump's signature.

The signature would appear alongside the signature of the Secretary of the Treasury, whose name is already printed on currency, the agency said. This is the first time a president's signature will be printed on U.S. currency.

It was not immediately clear what currency would bear the new signature, or whether the denominations would be any of those in regular circulation.

In a news release, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the bills would be issued at the upcoming 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in July. Bessent said the release would illustrate the U.S.' "unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability."

Real GDP was forecast to have grown by a below-average 2.1% in 2025, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In May of 2025, Moody's became the final major credit rating agency to downgrade U.S. debt ratings.

"This one-notch downgrade on our 21-notch rating scale reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns," the agency wrote at the time.

U.S. debt reached a record high $39 trillion in March of 2026.

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In Thursday's announcement, Treasurer Brandon Beach, who was appointed by Trump in 2025, said “The President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

