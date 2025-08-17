South Carolina, Ohio sending additional National Guard troops to DC as Trump escalates federal crackdown

South Carolina and Ohio say they will send a combined 350 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., supplementing a surge of troops from Republican-led states who are supporting President Donald Trump's push to address allegations of rampant crime and homelessness in the capital.

The troops will join hundreds of National Guard troops from West Virginia in D.C. West Virginia's Republican Governor Patrick Morrisey announced Saturday he would send as many as 400 troops on the Trump administration's request.

"West Virginia is proud to stand with President Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation's capital," Morrisey said.

There are expected to be some 800 members of the Washington, D.C., National Guard deployed, which puts the combined total at more than 1,500 National Guard troops.

A defense official told Scripps News Wednesday National Guard troops would continue their deployment until "mission complete" — which is a fairly amorphous objective.

President Trump said he will seek cooperation from Republican lawmakers to extend the Guard's deployment as he deems necessary.

Guard personnel so far have appeared protecting federal locations in D.C. and supporting law enforcement as they discharge their duties.

White House officials told multiple outlets this weekend that National Guard troops on assignment "may be armed" but would not be empowered to make arrests.

Protesters in D.C. have staged a march to the White House, bearing signs that pushed back against the "fascist takeover of D.C." and "military occupation."

The National Guard presence supplements a tighter federal control over local police forces. President Trump signed an executive order Monday declaring a crime emergency in order to federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

"The city government’s failure to maintain public order and safety has had a dire impact on the Federal Government’s ability to operate efficiently to address the Nation’s broader interests without fear of our workers being subjected to rampant violence," the order read.

A White House official said Sunday the escalated anti-crime response has so far led to 308 arrests.

But city officials have pushed back against President Trump's policies, calling them "unsettling."

“My message to residents is this,” Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “We know that access to our democracy is tenuous. That is why you have heard me and many Washingtonians before me advocate for full statehood.”

Public data on crime rates also contradicts the president's narrative.

Justice Department statistics show violent crime in the city is actually at a 30-year low. Data from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. shows violent crime is down about 26% so far this year when compared to the same time last year.