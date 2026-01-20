Department of Justice subpoenas Minnesota Gov. Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Frey

The Justice Department on Tuesday issued subpoenas to several Minnesota officials, beginning an investigation into whether those people obstructed federal immigration operations in the state.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and two other officials from Ramsey and Hennepin counties received subpoenas.

A spokesperson for the City of Minneapolis confirmed to Scripps News that Mayor Frey received a grand jury subpoena. The Associated Press reported that other officials had received subpoenas, citing a source who was not authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigations.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.